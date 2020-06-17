1196 Brookhaven Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful brick townhome in the best location in Atlanta! Bright and sunny with gorgeous hardwoods throughout. Living room features a fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Beautiful open kitchen overlooks dining room, with granite countertops, a large island, stainless appliances and lots of storage. Master suite highlights include walk-out balcony, trey ceilings, custom closet, and renovated master bath with double vanity and whirlpool tub. Bonus room ideal for den or spacious home office. Large back deck; 2-car garage. This is in the heart of Brookhaven with walking distance to all your favorite spots or a short drive to Costco and fine dining.