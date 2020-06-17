All apartments in Brookhaven
1196 Brookhaven Glen

1196 Brookhaven Glen Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1196 Brookhaven Glen Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful brick townhome in the best location in Atlanta! Bright and sunny with gorgeous hardwoods throughout. Living room features a fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Beautiful open kitchen overlooks dining room, with granite countertops, a large island, stainless appliances and lots of storage. Master suite highlights include walk-out balcony, trey ceilings, custom closet, and renovated master bath with double vanity and whirlpool tub. Bonus room ideal for den or spacious home office. Large back deck; 2-car garage. This is in the heart of Brookhaven with walking distance to all your favorite spots or a short drive to Costco and fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1196 Brookhaven Glen have any available units?
1196 Brookhaven Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1196 Brookhaven Glen have?
Some of 1196 Brookhaven Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1196 Brookhaven Glen currently offering any rent specials?
1196 Brookhaven Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1196 Brookhaven Glen pet-friendly?
No, 1196 Brookhaven Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1196 Brookhaven Glen offer parking?
Yes, 1196 Brookhaven Glen offers parking.
Does 1196 Brookhaven Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1196 Brookhaven Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1196 Brookhaven Glen have a pool?
Yes, 1196 Brookhaven Glen has a pool.
Does 1196 Brookhaven Glen have accessible units?
No, 1196 Brookhaven Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 1196 Brookhaven Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1196 Brookhaven Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 1196 Brookhaven Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 1196 Brookhaven Glen does not have units with air conditioning.

