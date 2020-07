Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1176 Hampton Hall Drive Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! Spacious Brick Home in sought after Hampton Hall - COMING SOON! Spacious Brick Home in sought after Hampton Hall. Don't miss this beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home! Huge corner lot with oversized patio. Gleaming hardwood floors, open kitchen that features walk-in pantry with view to the backyard. Oversized Master and secondary bedrooms upstairs. Jack and Jill bath with double vanities. 2-car garage with extra storage space. Yard maintenance included! Contact Ashley Venters for more detail at 770-324-7432 or ashley@theforem.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5880808)