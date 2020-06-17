1150 Pine Grove Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Also offered for sale for 875,000... Neighboring premier Brookhaven shops, this beautifully built home showcases an open floor plan and elegant architectural details throughout. Enter at the gorgeous grand stone front porch into the grand foyer and dining room on your left opening and looking into a grand open living area. The living area is open to the kitchen with views through French doors and big windows over the grand backporch into the private flat backyard that is off the main level. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and finished basement.