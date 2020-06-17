All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1150 Pine Grove Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1150 Pine Grove Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

1150 Pine Grove Ave

1150 Pine Grove Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Lenox Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1150 Pine Grove Avenue Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Also offered for sale for 875,000... Neighboring premier Brookhaven shops, this beautifully built home showcases an open floor plan and elegant architectural details throughout. Enter at the gorgeous grand stone front porch into the  grand foyer and dining room on your left opening and looking into a grand open living area.  The living area is open to the kitchen with views through French doors and big windows over the grand backporch into the private flat backyard that is off the main level. 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Pine Grove Ave have any available units?
1150 Pine Grove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1150 Pine Grove Ave have?
Some of 1150 Pine Grove Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Pine Grove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Pine Grove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Pine Grove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Pine Grove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1150 Pine Grove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Pine Grove Ave offers parking.
Does 1150 Pine Grove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Pine Grove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Pine Grove Ave have a pool?
No, 1150 Pine Grove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1150 Pine Grove Ave have accessible units?
No, 1150 Pine Grove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Pine Grove Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 Pine Grove Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 Pine Grove Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 Pine Grove Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College