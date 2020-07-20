1127 Fairway Gardens

Amenities

parking

Buckhead apt QUIET clean & close to everything



Clean, QUIET apartment steps away from the busy streets of Buckhead but nestled away in a very quiet residential neighborhood.



The home is located in Buckhead in a QUIET neighborhood steps away from Lenox mall, corporate offices, restaurants and shopping.



Guest will have access to the entire lower level apartment and will have access to ONE parking space. Private entry, private kitchen, private bathroom, total privacy. You are on the lower level or a 2 story duplex home.



Incredible place for business travelers, European travelers, students , clean and QUIET respectful individuals of all backgrounds.