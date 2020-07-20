All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1127 Fairway Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1127 Fairway Gardens
Last updated June 8 2019 at 8:43 AM

1127 Fairway Gardens

1127 Fairway Gardens Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Lenox Park
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1127 Fairway Gardens Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Buckhead apt QUIET clean & close to everything

Clean, QUIET apartment steps away from the busy streets of Buckhead but nestled away in a very quiet residential neighborhood.

The home is located in Buckhead in a QUIET neighborhood steps away from Lenox mall, corporate offices, restaurants and shopping.

Guest will have access to the entire lower level apartment and will have access to ONE parking space. Private entry, private kitchen, private bathroom, total privacy. You are on the lower level or a 2 story duplex home.

Incredible place for business travelers, European travelers, students , clean and QUIET respectful individuals of all backgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Fairway Gardens have any available units?
1127 Fairway Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
Is 1127 Fairway Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Fairway Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Fairway Gardens pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Fairway Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 1127 Fairway Gardens offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Fairway Gardens offers parking.
Does 1127 Fairway Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Fairway Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Fairway Gardens have a pool?
No, 1127 Fairway Gardens does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Fairway Gardens have accessible units?
No, 1127 Fairway Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Fairway Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Fairway Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 Fairway Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, 1127 Fairway Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College