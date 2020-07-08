1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Fantastic Brookhaven location with easy access to I-85, Brookhaven Marta station, Atlanta, & Buckhead. Three large bedrooms with luxurious Master Suite featuring 2 walk-in closets, tiled bath with separate tub & shower, double sink vanity. Spacious modern kitchen with view to large Family room. Separate Living/Bonus room makes for a great home office, exercise, or play room. Full width deck to enjoy the gigantic, private, fenced backyard with finished outside playhouse/workshop, great for kids or dogs. Available on July 1.