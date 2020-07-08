All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:45 AM

1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE

1074 Pine Grove Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Lenox Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

1074 Pine Grove Avenue Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Fantastic Brookhaven location with easy access to I-85, Brookhaven Marta station, Atlanta, & Buckhead. Three large bedrooms with luxurious Master Suite featuring 2 walk-in closets, tiled bath with separate tub & shower, double sink vanity. Spacious modern kitchen with view to large Family room. Separate Living/Bonus room makes for a great home office, exercise, or play room. Full width deck to enjoy the gigantic, private, fenced backyard with finished outside playhouse/workshop, great for kids or dogs. Available on July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE have any available units?
1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE have?
Some of 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1074 Pine Grove Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College