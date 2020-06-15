All apartments in Brookhaven
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:33 PM

1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North

1050 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast · (404) 869-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1050 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lenox Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,212

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85. Enjoy the active Buckhead Business Environment and conveniences the area offers while being able to unwind at one of many 5-star restaurants for example Dantannas-Buckhead, Pahahar Bangladeshi Cuisine. Shop at Phipps Plaza or many other high end retail. Oglethorpe University is just down Peachtree Road which has been called one of the finest liberal-arts schools in the country. If you are interested in the Peachtree-DeKalb Airport its just down the road. Come see our Newly Upgraded Homes featuring Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Floor Finishes*, Upgraded Lighting and Hardware Packages!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have any available units?
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North has a unit available for $1,212 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have?
Some of 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North is pet friendly.
Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North offer parking?
No, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North does not offer parking.
Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have a pool?
Yes, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North has a pool.
Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have accessible units?
No, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North does not have units with air conditioning.
