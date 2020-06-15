1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85. Enjoy the active Buckhead Business Environment and conveniences the area offers while being able to unwind at one of many 5-star restaurants for example Dantannas-Buckhead, Pahahar Bangladeshi Cuisine. Shop at Phipps Plaza or many other high end retail. Oglethorpe University is just down Peachtree Road which has been called one of the finest liberal-arts schools in the country. If you are interested in the Peachtree-DeKalb Airport its just down the road. Come see our Newly Upgraded Homes featuring Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Floor Finishes*, Upgraded Lighting and Hardware Packages!