1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North

Amenities
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85. Enjoy the active Buckhead Business Environment and conveniences the area offers while being able to unwind at one of many 5-star restaurants for example Dantannas-Buckhead, Pahahar Bangladeshi Cuisine. Shop at Phipps Plaza or many other high end retail. Oglethorpe University is just down Peachtree Road which has been called one of the finest liberal-arts schools in the country. If you are interested in the Peachtree-DeKalb Airport its just down the road. Come see our Newly Upgraded Homes featuring Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Floor Finishes*, Upgraded Lighting and Hardware Packages!