3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 AM
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Braselton, GA
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6478 Mossy Oak Lndg
6478 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1707 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5342 Legends Drive
5342 Legends Drive, Braselton, GA
Magnificent home on golf course location within the Legends at Chateau Elan Resort gated community, many updated features in this recently remodeled all brick home. New AC units, fenced backyard on course with wooded area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6562 Silk Tree Pointe
6562 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2210 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6604 White Walnut Way
6604 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1620 sqft
Photos coming soon! Amazing single family home located in Mulberry Park community in City of Braselton. 2 story ceiling in Great Room. Guest Bedroom on main with full bath.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
1216 Wesleyan Place
1216 Wesleyan Pl, Braselton, GA
Coming soon! Beautiful Brick Front home located in City of Braselton. Less than a mile from Chateau Elan Golf Club and easy access to I-85 Hwy. Upgraded Kitchen, double oven&gas cooktop Open floor plan on main. Gas fireplace in family room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6954 White Walnut Way
6954 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1749 sqft
Sought after Mill Creek High School District! This gorgeous two story home features one bedroom on the main level w/full bath. Bright Open Kitchen includes all appliances, a pantry and breakfast bar.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6905 White Walnut Way
6905 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1896 sqft
Great Home in Braselton. Clean and Neat and Ready to Move In. A Swim/Tennis Community located near restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I85 and other main roads. Nice kitchen with dining room, 2 1/2 baths, large bedrooms.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
7180 Silk Tree Pointe
7180 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2192 sqft
All bedrooms on main; Loft area upstairs; one bedroom wih hardwood flooring; Formal Dining Room, Bright open floor plan, Great Room; Eat in kitchen, Powder on main.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
470 Reisling Drive
470 Reisling Drive, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1367 sqft
Beautiful Ranch in Braselton! Must See! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This adorable ranch-style home is rent-ready and waiting for you! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large garage, and screened in back porch perfect for entertaining guests!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1855 Kathy Whitworth Drive
1855 Kathy Whitworth Drive, Braselton, GA
This Magnificent home on a 3.15 acre lot is on Signature Hole #5 of the Exclusive Legends Course at Chateau Elan. Beautiful brick & stone exterior, creek w/ bridge & resort style pool with a waterfall offer a great escape at the end of a busy day.
1 of 1
Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
9710 Alderbrook Trace
9710 Alderbrook Trce, Braselton, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Braselton
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4635 NE Wheeler Creek Dr
4635 Wheeler Creek Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2085 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
4635 Wheeler Creek Drive
4635 Wheeler Creek Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2343 sqft
The home has a spacious formal dining area or you can dine in the kitchen if you want an informal meal, with this home you'll have the option! Prepare your meals in this updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and ample
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2119 Barberry Drive
2119 Barberry Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2488 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home. Kitchen includes stained cabinets, tile backsplash,stone counters, pantry, a view of the great room and a breakfast room with access to the back patio. Separate formal dining room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast
4442 Keenly Valley Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
More photos coming soon. Mill Creek HS district.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5876 Apple Grove Road
5876 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA
Like new, move-in ready rental in sought after Willow Leaf community. Upgrades include hardwoods and coffered ceilings in spacious, open floor plan on main. Kitchen features island, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry and breakfast area.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1190 Vintage Way
1190 Vintage Way, Barrow County, GA
Beautiful Home in Beringer Pointe! One level living at its finest. New interior paint and super clean.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6271 Ivy Stone Way
6271 Ivy Stone Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1533 sqft
Enjoy your active retirement at the award winning Deaton Creek 55+ active adult community. Offers indoor, outdoor pools, tennis, pickle ball, fitness center, softball, and more. Near Northeast Medical Center, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2849 Morgan Spring Trail
2849 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Great Rental Property. Flexible Term. Home feels like it's Brand New. Brand NEW 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3019 Morgan Spring Trl
3019 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
new house for rent near Mall of GA - Property Id: 234953 Newly 3 Bed/ 2.5 bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation. A large kitchen with granite countertop.
Results within 5 miles of Braselton
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5524 Elderberry Lane
5524 Elderberry Lane, Hall County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5545 Amber Cove Way
5545 Amber Cove Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1890 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
351 Austin Way
351 Austin Way, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1281 sqft
Auburn Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available NOW!3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch on 3/4 Acre Lot with Stunning Mature Trees, in a Peaceful Setting.
