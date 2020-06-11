1216 Wesleyan Place

Amenities
Coming soon!
Beautiful Brick Front home located in City of Braselton. Less than a mile from Chateau Elan Golf Club and easy access to I-85 Hwy. Upgraded Kitchen, double oven&gas cooktop Open floor plan on main. Gas fireplace in family room. SS appliances with granite countertop. Huge island & never run out space! Gorgeous Master b/r upstair W. walk in closet. Shops and restaurants just around the corner. Publix,Chick Fil A, sports grills, taverns and NGMC hospital are all within 5 min of driving! Community comes with club house/fitness center/pool/tennis court.