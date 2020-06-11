All apartments in Braselton
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1216 Wesleyan Place

1216 Wesleyan Pl · (470) 344-8948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1216 Wesleyan Pl, Braselton, GA 30517

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Brick Front home located in City of Braselton. Less than a mile from Chateau Elan Golf Club and easy access to I-85 Hwy. Upgraded Kitchen, double oven&gas cooktop Open floor plan on main. Gas fireplace in family room. SS appliances with granite countertop. Huge island & never run out space! Gorgeous Master b/r upstair W. walk in closet. Shops and restaurants just around the corner. Publix,Chick Fil A, sports grills, taverns and NGMC hospital are all within 5 min of driving! Community comes with club house/fitness center/pool/tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Wesleyan Place have any available units?
1216 Wesleyan Place has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1216 Wesleyan Place have?
Some of 1216 Wesleyan Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Wesleyan Place currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Wesleyan Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Wesleyan Place pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Wesleyan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Braselton.
Does 1216 Wesleyan Place offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Wesleyan Place does offer parking.
Does 1216 Wesleyan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 Wesleyan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Wesleyan Place have a pool?
Yes, 1216 Wesleyan Place has a pool.
Does 1216 Wesleyan Place have accessible units?
No, 1216 Wesleyan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Wesleyan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Wesleyan Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 Wesleyan Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1216 Wesleyan Place has units with air conditioning.
