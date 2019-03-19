1833 Portwest Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Exceptionally Clean, 4BR/3 BA home. All electric. Clean carpet and paint throughout, and ceiling fans in every room. Living room has a fireplace. Vinyl in kitchen, dining and bathrooms. Home has been renovated and master is large with trey ceilings, walk in closet, and separate garden tub and shower. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Lower level has an office, garage, laundry and large bedroom with full bathroom. Home includes a back deck and 2-car garage with automatic openers. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).



Rent is $1,250.00. Security deposit is $1,250.00.

Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income.



Square Feet: 1,800 Built: 1999



For additional details, call Kathy at 678-592-5735.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.