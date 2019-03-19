All apartments in Bonanza
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1833 Portwest Way

1833 Portwest Way · No Longer Available
Location

1833 Portwest Way, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Exceptionally Clean, 4BR/3 BA home. All electric. Clean carpet and paint throughout, and ceiling fans in every room. Living room has a fireplace. Vinyl in kitchen, dining and bathrooms. Home has been renovated and master is large with trey ceilings, walk in closet, and separate garden tub and shower. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Lower level has an office, garage, laundry and large bedroom with full bathroom. Home includes a back deck and 2-car garage with automatic openers. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).

Rent is $1,250.00. Security deposit is $1,250.00.
Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income.

Square Feet: 1,800 Built: 1999

For additional details, call Kathy at 678-592-5735.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

