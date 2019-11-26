All apartments in Bonanza
Last updated November 26 2019 at 4:14 PM

1566 Pintail Road

1566 Pintail Road · No Longer Available
Location

1566 Pintail Road, Bonanza, GA 30238
Bonanza

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 Pintail Road have any available units?
1566 Pintail Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 1566 Pintail Road currently offering any rent specials?
1566 Pintail Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 Pintail Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1566 Pintail Road is pet friendly.
Does 1566 Pintail Road offer parking?
No, 1566 Pintail Road does not offer parking.
Does 1566 Pintail Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1566 Pintail Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 Pintail Road have a pool?
No, 1566 Pintail Road does not have a pool.
Does 1566 Pintail Road have accessible units?
No, 1566 Pintail Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 Pintail Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1566 Pintail Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 Pintail Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 Pintail Road does not have units with air conditioning.
