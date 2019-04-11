All apartments in Bonanza
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 AM

11200 Tara Glynn Drive

11200 Tara Glynn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11200 Tara Glynn Drive, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,459 sf home is located in Hampton, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11200 Tara Glynn Drive have any available units?
11200 Tara Glynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
What amenities does 11200 Tara Glynn Drive have?
Some of 11200 Tara Glynn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11200 Tara Glynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11200 Tara Glynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11200 Tara Glynn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11200 Tara Glynn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11200 Tara Glynn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11200 Tara Glynn Drive offers parking.
Does 11200 Tara Glynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11200 Tara Glynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11200 Tara Glynn Drive have a pool?
No, 11200 Tara Glynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11200 Tara Glynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 11200 Tara Glynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11200 Tara Glynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11200 Tara Glynn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11200 Tara Glynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11200 Tara Glynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
