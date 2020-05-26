11072 Shannon Circle

Amenities

Rambling 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Hampton boasts 1349 sq. ft. with fenced backyard and cute covered walk. Open concept living includes open family and dining rooms, and a spacious kitchen with appliances. Enjoy a main floor master bedroom with its own private bath and an upper level huge bonus and bath with bear claw tub. Great parking in a two-car garage and private backyard complete this home. Close to schools, shopping and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



