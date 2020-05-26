All apartments in Bonanza
11072 Shannon Circle
11072 Shannon Circle

11072 Shannon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11072 Shannon Circle, Bonanza, GA 30228
Bonanza

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Available Now***.
Rambling 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Hampton boasts 1349 sq. ft. with fenced backyard and cute covered walk. Open concept living includes open family and dining rooms, and a spacious kitchen with appliances. Enjoy a main floor master bedroom with its own private bath and an upper level huge bonus and bath with bear claw tub. Great parking in a two-car garage and private backyard complete this home. Close to schools, shopping and so much more. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11072 Shannon Circle have any available units?
11072 Shannon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonanza, GA.
Is 11072 Shannon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11072 Shannon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11072 Shannon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11072 Shannon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonanza.
Does 11072 Shannon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11072 Shannon Circle offers parking.
Does 11072 Shannon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11072 Shannon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11072 Shannon Circle have a pool?
No, 11072 Shannon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11072 Shannon Circle have accessible units?
No, 11072 Shannon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11072 Shannon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11072 Shannon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11072 Shannon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11072 Shannon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

