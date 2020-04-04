11008 Tara Glynn Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

~Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath In Hampton!~ - Live your best life in growing Hampton, GA in this renovated split-level in the desirable Tara Glynn subdivision! A huge master suite with updated bathroom shares the upper level with two more bedrooms and a full bath, while a fourth bed/office on the main level provides room to grow. Entertaining is easy from either of two living rooms, & the updated kitchen has granite counters & self-close cabinets. New roof & HVAC plus a fresh coat of paint rounds out this top-tier unit close to shopping, schools, Atlanta Motor Speedway & Henry County. Will. Not. Last. Long.



(RLNE5648793)