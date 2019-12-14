All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

614 HARRINGTON Hills

614 Harrington Hls
Location

614 Harrington Hls, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
Gorgeous luxury brand new townhome - Property Id: 174288

Convenient to Emory, CDC, Dekalb Farmers Market. The brand new home boasts a gorgeous chef's kitchen, with granite, stainless steel appliance package and double oven. Owners suite features oversized shower, walk in closet and features trey ceilings. Nanny/in law suite on the garage level features a great area for guests or an office. Additional bedrooms are generously sized with ample storage. Keyless entrance, prewired for security. Walk to Marta, minutes to downtown Decatur, Avondale Estates. Tier 1 for The Museum School. Move in ready! One year free Comcast Internet Service.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/174288
Property Id 174288

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5372857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 HARRINGTON Hills have any available units?
614 HARRINGTON Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 614 HARRINGTON Hills have?
Some of 614 HARRINGTON Hills's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 HARRINGTON Hills currently offering any rent specials?
614 HARRINGTON Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 HARRINGTON Hills pet-friendly?
No, 614 HARRINGTON Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 614 HARRINGTON Hills offer parking?
Yes, 614 HARRINGTON Hills offers parking.
Does 614 HARRINGTON Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 HARRINGTON Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 HARRINGTON Hills have a pool?
No, 614 HARRINGTON Hills does not have a pool.
Does 614 HARRINGTON Hills have accessible units?
No, 614 HARRINGTON Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 614 HARRINGTON Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 614 HARRINGTON Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does 614 HARRINGTON Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 HARRINGTON Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
