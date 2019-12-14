614 HARRINGTON Hills

Amenities

Gorgeous luxury brand new townhome - Property Id: 174288



Convenient to Emory, CDC, Dekalb Farmers Market. The brand new home boasts a gorgeous chef's kitchen, with granite, stainless steel appliance package and double oven. Owners suite features oversized shower, walk in closet and features trey ceilings. Nanny/in law suite on the garage level features a great area for guests or an office. Additional bedrooms are generously sized with ample storage. Keyless entrance, prewired for security. Walk to Marta, minutes to downtown Decatur, Avondale Estates. Tier 1 for The Museum School. Move in ready! One year free Comcast Internet Service.

Property Id 174288



No Pets Allowed



