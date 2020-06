Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Brand New (never lived in) 3-bed 3-1/2 bath Townhouse conveniently located within easy walking distance of Marta {Train & Bus) Just a few minutes drive to Emory, Agnes Scott, Cities of Avondale and Decatur and Stone Mountain. All major highways are only minutes away, if you must drive. Open concept modern living with generous storage and closet space. This beauty must be seen. Professional and family friendly community.