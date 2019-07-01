All apartments in Belvedere Park
4390 Glenwood Parkway

4390 Glenwood Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

4390 Glenwood Parkway, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! *** (Not applicable for section 8 leases)
Cozy 3 BR 2 BA 4 Sided Brick Ranch conveniently located features Neutral Paint And Hardwood Floors! Roomy Kitchen open to Living/Dining Room, Bedrooms all on the main level! This Property Sits On A Huge Lot With Deck. Great Location That Faces The Glenwood Road Corridor. A Must See!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: DeKalb;
Subdivision: Meadowdale;
Sq Footage: 1136;
Yr Built: 1957;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Snapfinger;
Middle: Columbia;
High: Columbia;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1957

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1200
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4390 Glenwood Parkway have any available units?
4390 Glenwood Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 4390 Glenwood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
4390 Glenwood Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4390 Glenwood Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 4390 Glenwood Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 4390 Glenwood Parkway offer parking?
No, 4390 Glenwood Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 4390 Glenwood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4390 Glenwood Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4390 Glenwood Parkway have a pool?
No, 4390 Glenwood Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 4390 Glenwood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 4390 Glenwood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 4390 Glenwood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4390 Glenwood Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4390 Glenwood Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4390 Glenwood Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
