4390 Glenwood Parkway

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! *** (Not applicable for section 8 leases)

Cozy 3 BR 2 BA 4 Sided Brick Ranch conveniently located features Neutral Paint And Hardwood Floors! Roomy Kitchen open to Living/Dining Room, Bedrooms all on the main level! This Property Sits On A Huge Lot With Deck. Great Location That Faces The Glenwood Road Corridor. A Must See!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: DeKalb;

Subdivision: Meadowdale;

Sq Footage: 1136;

Yr Built: 1957;

Br: 3 / 2 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Snapfinger;

Middle: Columbia;

High: Columbia;

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1957



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1200

