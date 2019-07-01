4390 Glenwood Parkway

Amenities
Cozy 3 BR 2 BA 4 Sided Brick Ranch conveniently located features Neutral Paint And Hardwood Floors! Roomy Kitchen open to Living/Dining Room, Bedrooms all on the main level! This Property Sits On A Huge Lot With Deck. Great Location That Faces The Glenwood Road Corridor. A Must See!
County: DeKalb;
Subdivision: Meadowdale;
Sq Footage: 1136;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;
Schools:
Elementary: Snapfinger;
Middle: Columbia;
High: Columbia;
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1957
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1200
