4055 Fireoak Dr

Don't miss out on this amazing end unit townhome in Belvedere Park, located inside the perimeter. This gated community features a swimming pool, sidewalks, well lit park for evening strolls and easy access major highways. The home is beautifully updated with hardwood floors & granite counter-tops. Laundry room is conveniently located off of the gourmet kitchen. All bedrooms have full bath & spacious closets for all your storage needs. Available for Nov 1st move-in! Shown by appointment only.