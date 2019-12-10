All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

4055 Fireoak Dr

4055 Fireoak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4055 Fireoak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Don't miss out on this amazing end unit townhome in Belvedere Park, located inside the perimeter. This gated community features a swimming pool, sidewalks, well lit park for evening strolls and easy access major highways. The home is beautifully updated with hardwood floors & granite counter-tops. Laundry room is conveniently located off of the gourmet kitchen. All bedrooms have full bath & spacious closets for all your storage needs. Available for Nov 1st move-in! Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4055 Fireoak Dr have any available units?
4055 Fireoak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 4055 Fireoak Dr have?
Some of 4055 Fireoak Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4055 Fireoak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4055 Fireoak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4055 Fireoak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4055 Fireoak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 4055 Fireoak Dr offer parking?
No, 4055 Fireoak Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4055 Fireoak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4055 Fireoak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4055 Fireoak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4055 Fireoak Dr has a pool.
Does 4055 Fireoak Dr have accessible units?
No, 4055 Fireoak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4055 Fireoak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4055 Fireoak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4055 Fireoak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4055 Fireoak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

