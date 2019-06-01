All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated June 1 2019

3743 Brookcrest Circle

3743 Brookcrest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3743 Brookcrest Circle, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Decatur Ranch with Huge Corner Lot - Huge Corner Lot welcomes you to this charming brick ranch in Decatur. You will love the quiet neighborhood. Freshly finished wood floors welcome to the warm, bright interior. You will love the updated kitchen with separate cook top and wall oven. Kitchen offers lots of counter space for convenience. Large living room dining room space leads to updated hall bath with ceramic tile floors to secondary bedrooms, newly painted and move in ready. Master bedroom enjoys private half bath as well as the space to relax. Great location just off I285 is minutes from I20, I85, Decatur, Downtown, the airport, and convenient to everything else. Pets on a case by case basis requiring $250 additional deposit and $250 Pet Fee. $40 application fee per applicant. Reservation fee required to hold property. Call 404-492-7057 for more info or to schedule a viewing. Professionally managed by Eric Davis Group. Offered by a licensed real estate agent

(RLNE4914043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 Brookcrest Circle have any available units?
3743 Brookcrest Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3743 Brookcrest Circle have?
Some of 3743 Brookcrest Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3743 Brookcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3743 Brookcrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 Brookcrest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3743 Brookcrest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3743 Brookcrest Circle offer parking?
No, 3743 Brookcrest Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3743 Brookcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3743 Brookcrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 Brookcrest Circle have a pool?
No, 3743 Brookcrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3743 Brookcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 3743 Brookcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 Brookcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3743 Brookcrest Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3743 Brookcrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3743 Brookcrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
