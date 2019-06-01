3743 Brookcrest Circle

Amenities

Great Decatur Ranch with Huge Corner Lot - Huge Corner Lot welcomes you to this charming brick ranch in Decatur. You will love the quiet neighborhood. Freshly finished wood floors welcome to the warm, bright interior. You will love the updated kitchen with separate cook top and wall oven. Kitchen offers lots of counter space for convenience. Large living room dining room space leads to updated hall bath with ceramic tile floors to secondary bedrooms, newly painted and move in ready. Master bedroom enjoys private half bath as well as the space to relax. Great location just off I285 is minutes from I20, I85, Decatur, Downtown, the airport, and convenient to everything else. Pets on a case by case basis requiring $250 additional deposit and $250 Pet Fee. $40 application fee per applicant. Reservation fee required to hold property. Call 404-492-7057 for more info or to schedule a viewing. Professionally managed by Eric Davis Group. Offered by a licensed real estate agent



