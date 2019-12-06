Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3610 Glenwood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3610 Glenwood Rd
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:55 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3610 Glenwood Rd
3610 Glenwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Location
3610 Glenwood Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute Tri-plex. Unit A. Inside the perimeter, close to downtown Decatur and Atlanta, unit recently renovated. Private front door entry, washer/dryer connection, close to East Lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd have any available units?
3610 Glenwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Belvedere Park, GA
.
Is 3610 Glenwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Glenwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Glenwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park
.
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd offer parking?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd have a pool?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Belvedere Park 1 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with Balcony
Belvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College