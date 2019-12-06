All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:55 PM

3610 Glenwood Rd

3610 Glenwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3610 Glenwood Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute Tri-plex. Unit A. Inside the perimeter, close to downtown Decatur and Atlanta, unit recently renovated. Private front door entry, washer/dryer connection, close to East Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Glenwood Rd have any available units?
3610 Glenwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3610 Glenwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Glenwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Glenwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd offer parking?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd have a pool?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Glenwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 Glenwood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

