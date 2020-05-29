All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 3567 Brookfield Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
3567 Brookfield Ln
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3567 Brookfield Ln

3567 Brookfield Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

3567 Brookfield Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3567 Brookfield Ln - Your best life starts now! GORGEOUS RENOVATION! Everything Modernized! Home boasts an OPEN floor plan with tray ceiling, recessed lighting and hardwood floors in the living room. Budding Chef? Enjoy cooking surrounded by new white cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and 4 piece SS appliance package. Enjoy relaxing in your master bedroom suite with hardwood floors, tray ceiling with recessed lighting, and stylish sliding door to the en suite bathroom. The spacious backyard has a storage shed and plenty of space for entertaining.. The application fee is $50 per adult.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2633399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3567 Brookfield Ln have any available units?
3567 Brookfield Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3567 Brookfield Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3567 Brookfield Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3567 Brookfield Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3567 Brookfield Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3567 Brookfield Ln offer parking?
No, 3567 Brookfield Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3567 Brookfield Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3567 Brookfield Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3567 Brookfield Ln have a pool?
No, 3567 Brookfield Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3567 Brookfield Ln have accessible units?
No, 3567 Brookfield Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3567 Brookfield Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3567 Brookfield Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3567 Brookfield Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3567 Brookfield Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College