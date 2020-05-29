Amenities

3567 Brookfield Ln - Your best life starts now! GORGEOUS RENOVATION! Everything Modernized! Home boasts an OPEN floor plan with tray ceiling, recessed lighting and hardwood floors in the living room. Budding Chef? Enjoy cooking surrounded by new white cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and 4 piece SS appliance package. Enjoy relaxing in your master bedroom suite with hardwood floors, tray ceiling with recessed lighting, and stylish sliding door to the en suite bathroom. The spacious backyard has a storage shed and plenty of space for entertaining.. The application fee is $50 per adult.



No Pets Allowed



