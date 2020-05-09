All apartments in Belvedere Park
3490 Pinehill Dr

3490 Pinehill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3490 Pinehill Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
alarm system
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
Beautiful, newly renovated home on a private street in the highly sought after Decatur neighborhood. This family friendly 1196 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms &1 baths: Kitchen with stainless steel appliance and newly renovated bathroom
- New Kitchen + Expansion
- Newly Renovated Bathroom
-New HVAC
Location, location, location! The property is minutes from - Downtown Decatur shopping, dining and culture. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1 mile.
Celia Jones
770- 875- 8394
celiajoliver@gmail.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3490 Pinehill Dr have any available units?
3490 Pinehill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3490 Pinehill Dr have?
Some of 3490 Pinehill Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3490 Pinehill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3490 Pinehill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3490 Pinehill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3490 Pinehill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3490 Pinehill Dr offer parking?
No, 3490 Pinehill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3490 Pinehill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3490 Pinehill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3490 Pinehill Dr have a pool?
No, 3490 Pinehill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3490 Pinehill Dr have accessible units?
No, 3490 Pinehill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3490 Pinehill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3490 Pinehill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3490 Pinehill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3490 Pinehill Dr has units with air conditioning.

