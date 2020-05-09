3490 Pinehill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

Newly Renovated Home - Property Id: 269795



Beautiful, newly renovated home on a private street in the highly sought after Decatur neighborhood. This family friendly 1196 sq ft home with 3 bedrooms &1 baths: Kitchen with stainless steel appliance and newly renovated bathroom

- New Kitchen + Expansion

- Newly Renovated Bathroom

-New HVAC

-Alarm system



Location, location, location! The property is minutes from - Downtown Decatur shopping, dining and culture. The elementary, middle and high schools are all within 1 mile.

Please call

Celia Jones

770- 875- 8394

celiajoliver@gmail.com



Your Real Estate Professional

