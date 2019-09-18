All apartments in Belvedere Park
3482 Sweetgum Ln
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:44 AM

3482 Sweetgum Ln

3482 Sweetgum Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3482 Sweetgum Lane, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property is bigger then it looks, features a front porch, large level backyard located at the end of a cul de sac, hurry this property will not last long!!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3482 Sweetgum Ln have any available units?
3482 Sweetgum Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3482 Sweetgum Ln have?
Some of 3482 Sweetgum Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3482 Sweetgum Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3482 Sweetgum Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3482 Sweetgum Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3482 Sweetgum Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3482 Sweetgum Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3482 Sweetgum Ln offers parking.
Does 3482 Sweetgum Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3482 Sweetgum Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3482 Sweetgum Ln have a pool?
No, 3482 Sweetgum Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3482 Sweetgum Ln have accessible units?
No, 3482 Sweetgum Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3482 Sweetgum Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3482 Sweetgum Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3482 Sweetgum Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3482 Sweetgum Ln has units with air conditioning.
