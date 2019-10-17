3 Bedroom, possible 4th, 2 Bathroom, 1 Carport Home. Lots of yard for the kids. Home is not far to schools and shopping. On the bus line. Your renter will love the setting and atmosphere of the home. Move-In ready soon.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3422 Lark Ln have any available units?
3422 Lark Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 3422 Lark Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3422 Lark Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.