Belvedere Park, GA
3395 Jackson Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

3395 Jackson Drive

3395 Jackson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3395 Jackson Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning contemporary total home renovation with designer finishes! Perfect for entertaining! Open concept kitchen/living area. Large Island with top end Statuario White Quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. All new stainless appliances included! Original hardwoods refinished and beautifully stained. All custom tilework throughout. Designer lighting package. All new plumbing, electrical, partially finished basement, roof, gutters, energy efficient windows, shutters and doors. laundry room. large patio out back perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3395 Jackson Drive have any available units?
3395 Jackson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3395 Jackson Drive have?
Some of 3395 Jackson Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3395 Jackson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3395 Jackson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 Jackson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3395 Jackson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3395 Jackson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3395 Jackson Drive offers parking.
Does 3395 Jackson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3395 Jackson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 Jackson Drive have a pool?
No, 3395 Jackson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3395 Jackson Drive have accessible units?
No, 3395 Jackson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 Jackson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3395 Jackson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3395 Jackson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3395 Jackson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
