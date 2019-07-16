3395 Jackson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Stunning contemporary total home renovation with designer finishes! Perfect for entertaining! Open concept kitchen/living area. Large Island with top end Statuario White Quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. All new stainless appliances included! Original hardwoods refinished and beautifully stained. All custom tilework throughout. Designer lighting package. All new plumbing, electrical, partially finished basement, roof, gutters, energy efficient windows, shutters and doors. laundry room. large patio out back perfect for entertaining!