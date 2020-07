3282 Betty Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

FABULOUS HOUSE IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. TOTAL RENOVATION- GRANITE, STAINLESS, HARDWOODS, FINISHED BASEMENT. DECATUR ADDRESS BUT CLOSE TO AVONDALE ESTATES, CONVENIENT TO 285 AND SHOPPING. QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD TUCKED OFF MEMORIAL DRIVE. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, RENOVATED KITCHEN, 3 BEDROOMS AND RENOVATED BATHS. HUGE LOWER LEVEL WITH TONS OF SPACE, LAUNDRY ROOM AND ANOTHER FULL RENOVATED BATH. FENCED, WOODED YARD AND BEAUTIFUL DECK FOR RELAXING OR ENTERTAINING. SO CLOSE TO ALL THAT IS HAPPENING IN TOWN!