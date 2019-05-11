All apartments in Belvedere Park
Location

3009 Alston Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home at White Oak! Gorgeous entry way w/ streamline views & gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Bright eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast nook & a separate dining room. Spacious master w/ trey ceilings, double vanity & separate tub/shower. Entertain inside or outside! The backyard is perfect for those hot Georgia summers. Wooded for the perfect amount of shade and beautiful views of the craftsmanship of the home. This home is what we call an entertainers delight!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Alston Drive have any available units?
3009 Alston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 3009 Alston Drive have?
Some of 3009 Alston Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Alston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Alston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Alston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Alston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 3009 Alston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Alston Drive offers parking.
Does 3009 Alston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 Alston Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Alston Drive have a pool?
No, 3009 Alston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Alston Drive have accessible units?
No, 3009 Alston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Alston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Alston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Alston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 Alston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
