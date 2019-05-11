3009 Alston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home at White Oak! Gorgeous entry way w/ streamline views & gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Bright eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast nook & a separate dining room. Spacious master w/ trey ceilings, double vanity & separate tub/shower. Entertain inside or outside! The backyard is perfect for those hot Georgia summers. Wooded for the perfect amount of shade and beautiful views of the craftsmanship of the home. This home is what we call an entertainers delight!