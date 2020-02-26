2996 Alston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fall in love with this to-the-studs renovation in beautiful East Lake area. The open concept main living areas with high ceilings are bathed in natural light, showcasing hardwoods throughout living area w/a custom fireplace, dining area and gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops + access to the large rear deck. Master bedroom with dual closets features ensuite bath with frameless tile shower. Secondary bedroom on main with a full hall bath, too. Finished terrace level has a great room, full bath + bedroom with rear patio access. New roof, siding, windows, wiring,