Belvedere Park, GA
2996 Alston Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:00 AM

2996 Alston Drive

2996 Alston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2996 Alston Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
White Oak Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fall in love with this to-the-studs renovation in beautiful East Lake area. The open concept main living areas with high ceilings are bathed in natural light, showcasing hardwoods throughout living area w/a custom fireplace, dining area and gorgeous kitchen with quartz countertops + access to the large rear deck. Master bedroom with dual closets features ensuite bath with frameless tile shower. Secondary bedroom on main with a full hall bath, too. Finished terrace level has a great room, full bath + bedroom with rear patio access. New roof, siding, windows, wiring,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2996 Alston Drive have any available units?
2996 Alston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 2996 Alston Drive have?
Some of 2996 Alston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2996 Alston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2996 Alston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2996 Alston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2996 Alston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 2996 Alston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2996 Alston Drive offers parking.
Does 2996 Alston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2996 Alston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2996 Alston Drive have a pool?
No, 2996 Alston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2996 Alston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2996 Alston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2996 Alston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2996 Alston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2996 Alston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2996 Alston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
