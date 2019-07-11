All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

2980 Pasadena Drive

2980 Pasadena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2980 Pasadena Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New Listing. Gorgeous home in hot Belvedere Park! Complete remodel from the bones, hardwood floors throughout, new windows, open floor plan, amazing kitchen, granite counter tops, designer sink and stainless steel appliances. 2 new beautiful bathrooms, upgraded plumbing and electrical and a new roof! Newer HVAC and Water heater. Fenced backyard. Quiet street close to Decatur, Emory, Kirkwood, Five Points. TIER 1 MUSEUM SCHOOL DISTRICT and GLOBE ACADEMY eligible! Security Video camera in use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2980 Pasadena Drive have any available units?
2980 Pasadena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 2980 Pasadena Drive have?
Some of 2980 Pasadena Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2980 Pasadena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2980 Pasadena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2980 Pasadena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2980 Pasadena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 2980 Pasadena Drive offer parking?
No, 2980 Pasadena Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2980 Pasadena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2980 Pasadena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2980 Pasadena Drive have a pool?
No, 2980 Pasadena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2980 Pasadena Drive have accessible units?
No, 2980 Pasadena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2980 Pasadena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2980 Pasadena Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2980 Pasadena Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2980 Pasadena Drive has units with air conditioning.
