Belvedere Park, GA
2972 Memorial Drive Se
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

2972 Memorial Drive Se

2972 Memorial Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2972 Memorial Drive Southeast, Belvedere Park, GA 30317
Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
FULLY RENOVATED Corner lot BEAUTY. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING and interstate. Plenty of rear parking. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and 2 bathrooms. This FULLY FURNISHED single family rental is situated in the sought-after East Lake community and is located 15 minutes from down town. Lease purchase option is available to make home ownership a reality and is strongly encouraged! High-speed internet included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2972 Memorial Drive Se have any available units?
2972 Memorial Drive Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 2972 Memorial Drive Se have?
Some of 2972 Memorial Drive Se's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2972 Memorial Drive Se currently offering any rent specials?
2972 Memorial Drive Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2972 Memorial Drive Se pet-friendly?
No, 2972 Memorial Drive Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 2972 Memorial Drive Se offer parking?
Yes, 2972 Memorial Drive Se offers parking.
Does 2972 Memorial Drive Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2972 Memorial Drive Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2972 Memorial Drive Se have a pool?
No, 2972 Memorial Drive Se does not have a pool.
Does 2972 Memorial Drive Se have accessible units?
No, 2972 Memorial Drive Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2972 Memorial Drive Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 2972 Memorial Drive Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2972 Memorial Drive Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 2972 Memorial Drive Se does not have units with air conditioning.

