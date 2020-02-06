2972 Memorial Drive Se

Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED Corner lot BEAUTY. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING and interstate. Plenty of rear parking. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and 2 bathrooms. This FULLY FURNISHED single family rental is situated in the sought-after East Lake community and is located 15 minutes from down town. Lease purchase option is available to make home ownership a reality and is strongly encouraged! High-speed internet included with rent.