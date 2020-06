2956 Catalina Drive

Amenities

RARE 4 Bedrooms!! NEW REMOLDED Home in the POPULAR BELVEDERE AREA!! GREAT LARGE CORNER LOT WITH TONS OF LEVEL YARD SPACE. THIS 4 Sided BRICK home has much to offer. Upon entering, you will see BEAUTIFUL *NEW*HARD WOOD FLOORS throughout., *NEW*PAINT*NEW WINDOWS*NEW APPLIANCES *NEW WIRED ELECTRICITY*NEW DECK *NEW* WINDOWS *NEW HVAC*. This custom home boasts of NATURAL LIGHT. Shed in the back for storage & CLOSE TO 285 & I-20 FOR EASY ACCESS TO EVERYTHING!! Very convenient but stop . DON'T MISS OUT. THIS TOP TO BOTTOM, NEW INSIDE HOME, IS PERFECT AND READY TO MOVE IN!