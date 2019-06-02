All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated June 2 2019 at 4:05 AM

2896 Monterey Drive

2896 Monterey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2896 Monterey Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cute and cozy! Three bedroom one bath home available for immediate move in.

Please join us for an open house this Thursday, May 23rd from 5pm to 7pm! We hope to see you there!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2896 Monterey Drive have any available units?
2896 Monterey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 2896 Monterey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2896 Monterey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2896 Monterey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2896 Monterey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 2896 Monterey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2896 Monterey Drive offers parking.
Does 2896 Monterey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2896 Monterey Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2896 Monterey Drive have a pool?
No, 2896 Monterey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2896 Monterey Drive have accessible units?
No, 2896 Monterey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2896 Monterey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2896 Monterey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2896 Monterey Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2896 Monterey Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
