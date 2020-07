Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable, move-in ready bungalow near East Lake with hardwood floors throughout. Fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and view to family room. Covered Front Porch. Nice deck off the back overlooks big fenced backyard. Parking pad. Washer/Dryer provided. Pets negotiable with non-refundable fee. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers. 1-year lease or longer must begin within 30 days of application acceptance. Tenants take care of yard and pay power, water and gas.