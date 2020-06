Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION!! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED three bedroom, two bathroom home in Decatur! Call today, this won't last long! This adorable home is just minutes from Downtown Decatur with lots of restaurants, parks and shopping. Spotless, clean and recently renovated solid brick beauty. The home sits on a large lot with a private backyard with a detached garage, carport and storage. The home has hardwood and tile flooring throughout.