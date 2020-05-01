All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

1742 Austin Drive

1742 Austin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Austin Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN READY! Fully Furnished!! Long or short term renters welcome. Wonderful newly renovated home with tons of living space! This home has many features, including an updated Chefs style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a clean subway tile backsplash! The master bedroom is a great size and features a LARGE master bathroom with tons of space! Hardwood floors throughout the home! Also includes NEW paint, NEW electrical, NEW plumbing, NEW HVAC, and a NEW roof! The backyard is fully fenced and has plenty of space for kids and pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Austin Drive have any available units?
1742 Austin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1742 Austin Drive have?
Some of 1742 Austin Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 Austin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Austin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Austin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 Austin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1742 Austin Drive offer parking?
No, 1742 Austin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1742 Austin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Austin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Austin Drive have a pool?
No, 1742 Austin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1742 Austin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1742 Austin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Austin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 Austin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 Austin Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1742 Austin Drive has units with air conditioning.

