1742 Austin Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN READY! Fully Furnished!! Long or short term renters welcome. Wonderful newly renovated home with tons of living space! This home has many features, including an updated Chefs style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a clean subway tile backsplash! The master bedroom is a great size and features a LARGE master bathroom with tons of space! Hardwood floors throughout the home! Also includes NEW paint, NEW electrical, NEW plumbing, NEW HVAC, and a NEW roof! The backyard is fully fenced and has plenty of space for kids and pets!