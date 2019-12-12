1685 San Gabriel Ave

Amenities

Make your next move to this charming three bedroom home today. This place has everything that you've been searching for. Some features include kitchen appliances, washer and dryer hookup, closet space, and more. Call for more information. Conveniently located one minute from I-20 and I-285, MARTA Bus Stop nearby. Distance with easy access to Downtown, and local shopping and restaurants are down the street. Energy efficient appliances, AC, ceiling fans, and more. Please call for your personalized tour today at show contact info 678-732-6338! 1688 San Gabriel Ave Decatur, GA 30032-3542 $50.00 Application Fee $1000.00 Deposit! Pet fee may apply!