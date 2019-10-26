1623 Columbia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Minutes to thriving DT Decatur, East Atlanta and I-285/20. Adorable 2 bdrm/1 bath home w/ open Floor Plan, Tons of Natural Light!, Stunning Granite and Stainless Kitchen w/ Large Island, Gas Range w/ Microwave, Dishwasher and SS Fridge will be included, Beautiful Granite/Tile Bath with Vanity, Elegant LED Lighting Throughout, 4 Side Brick, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Decorative Barn Door. Recently updated Roof! Large Yard perfect for pets and entertaining! Security system in place, Large Parking/Turn around area behind house, easy to get in/out on Columbia drive