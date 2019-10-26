All apartments in Belvedere Park
Last updated October 26 2019

1623 Columbia Drive

1623 Columbia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1623 Columbia Drive, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minutes to thriving DT Decatur, East Atlanta and I-285/20. Adorable 2 bdrm/1 bath home w/ open Floor Plan, Tons of Natural Light!, Stunning Granite and Stainless Kitchen w/ Large Island, Gas Range w/ Microwave, Dishwasher and SS Fridge will be included, Beautiful Granite/Tile Bath with Vanity, Elegant LED Lighting Throughout, 4 Side Brick, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Decorative Barn Door. Recently updated Roof! Large Yard perfect for pets and entertaining! Security system in place, Large Parking/Turn around area behind house, easy to get in/out on Columbia drive

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 Columbia Drive have any available units?
1623 Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1623 Columbia Drive have?
Some of 1623 Columbia Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1623 Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1623 Columbia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1623 Columbia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1623 Columbia Drive offers parking.
Does 1623 Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 Columbia Drive have a pool?
No, 1623 Columbia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1623 Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1623 Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 Columbia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1623 Columbia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
