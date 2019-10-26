1623 Columbia Drive

Amenities
Minutes to thriving DT Decatur, East Atlanta and I-285/20. Adorable 2 bdrm/1 bath home w/ open Floor Plan, Tons of Natural Light!, Stunning Granite and Stainless Kitchen w/ Large Island, Gas Range w/ Microwave, Dishwasher and SS Fridge will be included, Beautiful Granite/Tile Bath with Vanity, Elegant LED Lighting Throughout, 4 Side Brick, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Decorative Barn Door. Recently updated Roof! Large Yard perfect for pets and entertaining! Security system in place, Large Parking/Turn around area behind house, easy to get in/out on Columbia drive