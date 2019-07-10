All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1598 San Gabriel Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1598 San Gabriel Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

1598 San Gabriel Ave

1598 San Gabriel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1598 San Gabriel Avenue, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1598 San Gabriel Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2

This Decatur brick ranch offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, a big family room with fireplace and a master bedroom with full bath. Other bedrooms have ceiling fans. The living room has large windows to let the light in. The family room opens to a large patio for entertaining. Close to I-285 and several restaurants including Wonder Wok, International Roti House, Shun Xing Restaurant, This Is It! BBQ and Seafood and Who's Got Soul Southern Cafe.

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: County of Dekalb
Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South
Electric: Georgia Power
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1598 San Gabriel Ave have any available units?
1598 San Gabriel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1598 San Gabriel Ave have?
Some of 1598 San Gabriel Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1598 San Gabriel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1598 San Gabriel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1598 San Gabriel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1598 San Gabriel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1598 San Gabriel Ave offer parking?
No, 1598 San Gabriel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1598 San Gabriel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1598 San Gabriel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1598 San Gabriel Ave have a pool?
No, 1598 San Gabriel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1598 San Gabriel Ave have accessible units?
No, 1598 San Gabriel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1598 San Gabriel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1598 San Gabriel Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1598 San Gabriel Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1598 San Gabriel Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College