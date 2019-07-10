1598 San Gabriel Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1598 San Gabriel Avenue

Decatur, GA 30032



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2



This Decatur brick ranch offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, a big family room with fireplace and a master bedroom with full bath. Other bedrooms have ceiling fans. The living room has large windows to let the light in. The family room opens to a large patio for entertaining. Close to I-285 and several restaurants including Wonder Wok, International Roti House, Shun Xing Restaurant, This Is It! BBQ and Seafood and Who's Got Soul Southern Cafe.



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: County of Dekalb

Gas: SCANA Energy, Gas South

Electric: Georgia Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Compass Property Management Group provides the amenity of air filters delivered directly to your doorstep every 30 days. There will be a $20 monthly preventative maintenance cost for this which is due with rent on the first of each month. This program will ensure cleaner, fresher and healthier air in your property, as well as cutting down on your monthly energy bill by 5-15%.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.