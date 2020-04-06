All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1565 Rupert Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1565 Rupert Rd
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:35 AM

1565 Rupert Rd

1565 Rupert Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1565 Rupert Road, Belvedere Park, GA 30032
Belvedere Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY FEB 22ND FROM 1PM TO 2:30PM

Up for lease is a nice corner home located in Decatur...home is located near shopping and close access to expressway. Home features original hardwoods and fenced in yard in front and back of home.

3 bed 1 and half bath home in Decatur. Corner lot. $45 app fee per adult to be filled out at www.northpointam.com.

Good credit, renters insurance, and 3 times seasoned income required. 45 per adult app fee. $50.00 doc prep fee

Pet Deposit of $200.00 and $25.00 a month pet rent per pet ( 2 maximum)

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY FEB 22ND FROM 1PM TO 2:30PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1565 Rupert Rd have any available units?
1565 Rupert Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1565 Rupert Rd have?
Some of 1565 Rupert Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1565 Rupert Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1565 Rupert Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1565 Rupert Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1565 Rupert Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1565 Rupert Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1565 Rupert Rd offers parking.
Does 1565 Rupert Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1565 Rupert Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1565 Rupert Rd have a pool?
No, 1565 Rupert Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1565 Rupert Rd have accessible units?
No, 1565 Rupert Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1565 Rupert Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1565 Rupert Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1565 Rupert Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1565 Rupert Rd has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College