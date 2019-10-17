1434 David Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

Move in Ready!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Back Yard!! -

Make this private 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch your new home!!



New Roof! New Gutters! New Full Bathroom Vanity! New Blinds! Full Paint!



The kitchen has newer brown cabinets and white appliances! Both Bedroom has wood flooring & ceiling fans! Huge windows in the Living Room & 1 Bedroom for extra lighting! Huge separate Laundry Room with extra storage room!



Cover side porch with a huge back fenced yard!



This is a must-see!!



APPLY online at www.bravorealtyga.com



TEXT 470.364.2134 for viewing instructions and more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5027947)