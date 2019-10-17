Move in Ready!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Back Yard!! - Make this private 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch your new home!!
New Roof! New Gutters! New Full Bathroom Vanity! New Blinds! Full Paint!
The kitchen has newer brown cabinets and white appliances! Both Bedroom has wood flooring & ceiling fans! Huge windows in the Living Room & 1 Bedroom for extra lighting! Huge separate Laundry Room with extra storage room!
Cover side porch with a huge back fenced yard!
This is a must-see!!
APPLY online at www.bravorealtyga.com
TEXT 470.364.2134 for viewing instructions and more information.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5027947)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1434 David Circle have any available units?
1434 David Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1434 David Circle have?
Some of 1434 David Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 David Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1434 David Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.