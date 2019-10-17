All apartments in Belvedere Park
Belvedere Park, GA
1434 David Circle
Last updated October 17 2019

1434 David Circle

1434 David Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1434 David Circle, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
Move in Ready!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Back Yard!! -
Make this private 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch your new home!!

New Roof! New Gutters! New Full Bathroom Vanity! New Blinds! Full Paint!

The kitchen has newer brown cabinets and white appliances! Both Bedroom has wood flooring & ceiling fans! Huge windows in the Living Room & 1 Bedroom for extra lighting! Huge separate Laundry Room with extra storage room!

Cover side porch with a huge back fenced yard!

This is a must-see!!

APPLY online at www.bravorealtyga.com

TEXT 470.364.2134 for viewing instructions and more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 David Circle have any available units?
1434 David Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
What amenities does 1434 David Circle have?
Some of 1434 David Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 David Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1434 David Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 David Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1434 David Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1434 David Circle offer parking?
No, 1434 David Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1434 David Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 David Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 David Circle have a pool?
No, 1434 David Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1434 David Circle have accessible units?
No, 1434 David Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 David Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 David Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1434 David Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1434 David Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
