1403 Peachcrest Road

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

RECENTLY RENOVATED, 3BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH. MASTER BATH IS AMAZING ! MARBLE STONE, DOUBLE VANITY, HUGE SHOWER! SECONDARY BATH ALSO MARBLE. KITCHEN HAS SINGLE FARM SINK, GRANITE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES INCLUDING GAS RANGE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM AND LARGE PANTRY! KITCHEN HAS VIEW TO LIVING-ROOM AND DINING ROOM.HOUSE HAS A HUGE BACKYARD, THIS 4 SIDED BRICK HOME IS CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN DECATUR AND ATLANTA. SECURITY SYSTEM INSTALLED. THIS IS NOT YOUR EVERYDAY REMODEL, EVERYTHING HERE IS TOP OF THE LINE. YOUR CLIENTS WILL LOVE IT