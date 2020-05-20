All apartments in Belvedere Park
Find more places like 1368 Alverado Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belvedere Park, GA
/
1368 Alverado Way
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:07 PM

1368 Alverado Way

1368 Alverado Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belvedere Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1368 Alverado Way, Belvedere Park, GA 30032

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Gorgeous! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath home. Plenty of granite countertops, Kitchen comes with appliances. This is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1368 Alverado Way have any available units?
1368 Alverado Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belvedere Park, GA.
Is 1368 Alverado Way currently offering any rent specials?
1368 Alverado Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1368 Alverado Way pet-friendly?
No, 1368 Alverado Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belvedere Park.
Does 1368 Alverado Way offer parking?
No, 1368 Alverado Way does not offer parking.
Does 1368 Alverado Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1368 Alverado Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1368 Alverado Way have a pool?
No, 1368 Alverado Way does not have a pool.
Does 1368 Alverado Way have accessible units?
No, 1368 Alverado Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1368 Alverado Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1368 Alverado Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1368 Alverado Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1368 Alverado Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belvedere Park 1 BedroomsBelvedere Park 2 Bedrooms
Belvedere Park Apartments with BalconyBelvedere Park Apartments with Parking
Belvedere Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GA
Mableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College