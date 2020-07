Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated 3 bed 2 bath ranch in the city! Everything in this adorable ranch is new. New white kitchen with granite counters, contemporary tile back splash, & new stainless appliances. Refinished hardwood floors run throughout. New bathrooms. Master with huge custom tiled open shower and double vanities. New paint inside and out. Updated efficient systems. Great fully fenced back yard.