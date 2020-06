Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

For Lease - Available 8-1-2019. Classic 3 bedroom, 1 bath brick house in a super convenient location! Easy living close to Decatur, Dekalb Farmer's Market, and I-285. Original hardwood flooring throughout - great layout with a spacious kitchen open to the dining area. Relax on the back patio overlooking the wooded, fenced back yard - plenty of room for yard games! This is a no smoking rental; pets considered on a case by case basis. Owner is licensed agent in GA.