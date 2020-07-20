All apartments in Bartow County
Find more places like 28 Culver Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bartow County, GA
/
28 Culver Ridge Dr
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:17 AM

28 Culver Ridge Dr

28 Culver Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28 Culver Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA 30120

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Culver Ridge Dr have any available units?
28 Culver Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 28 Culver Ridge Dr have?
Some of 28 Culver Ridge Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Culver Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
28 Culver Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Culver Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Culver Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 28 Culver Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 28 Culver Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 28 Culver Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Culver Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Culver Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 28 Culver Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 28 Culver Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 28 Culver Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Culver Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Culver Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Culver Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Culver Ridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd
Cartersville, GA 30121
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl
Cartersville, GA 30121
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
Avonlea Highlands
950 E Main St
Cartersville, GA 30121
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE
Cartersville, GA 30121

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACartersville, GAAcworth, GARome, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAHiram, GA
Fair Oaks, GAPowder Springs, GAMableton, GAAustell, GAMilton, GAVinings, GALithia Springs, GADouglasville, GAVilla Rica, GAChamblee, GANorth Druid Hills, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College