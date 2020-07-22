27 Heritage Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Contact us directly at: https://www.gohhp.com/rently



Priority given to applicants with early December move-in date!



***FEES: Application $0, Background Check (if chosen for property) $40 per adult, Security Deposit $1400, Refundable Pet Deposit $300***



Due to the high volume of interest in this property, we are asking for questions to be sent via email. Calls cannot be guaranteed a return call.



You must come see this charming three bedroom, two bath home nestled just north of the city of Cartersville convenient to HWY 41! Features include large bedrooms, new carpet, new refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, 2-car garage with a large level front AND fenced back yard on cul de sac. Convenient to shopping and only minutes to downtown Cartersville. This home will most definitely not last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.