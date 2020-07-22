All apartments in Bartow County
Home
/
Bartow County, GA
/
27 Heritage Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27 Heritage Cove

27 Heritage Cove · No Longer Available
Location

27 Heritage Cove, Bartow County, GA 30121

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contact us directly at: https://www.gohhp.com/rently

Priority given to applicants with early December move-in date!

***FEES: Application $0, Background Check (if chosen for property) $40 per adult, Security Deposit $1400, Refundable Pet Deposit $300***

Due to the high volume of interest in this property, we are asking for questions to be sent via email. Calls cannot be guaranteed a return call.

You must come see this charming three bedroom, two bath home nestled just north of the city of Cartersville convenient to HWY 41! Features include large bedrooms, new carpet, new refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, 2-car garage with a large level front AND fenced back yard on cul de sac. Convenient to shopping and only minutes to downtown Cartersville. This home will most definitely not last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Heritage Cove have any available units?
27 Heritage Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 27 Heritage Cove have?
Some of 27 Heritage Cove's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Heritage Cove currently offering any rent specials?
27 Heritage Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Heritage Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 Heritage Cove is pet friendly.
Does 27 Heritage Cove offer parking?
Yes, 27 Heritage Cove offers parking.
Does 27 Heritage Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Heritage Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Heritage Cove have a pool?
No, 27 Heritage Cove does not have a pool.
Does 27 Heritage Cove have accessible units?
No, 27 Heritage Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Heritage Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Heritage Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Heritage Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Heritage Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
