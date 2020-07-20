12 Cherokee Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

SPOTLESS HOME*OWNER MAINTAINS HOME IN IMMACULATE CONDITION*READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN ON JANUARY 15*SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE HAS A LARGE BATH WITH AN OVERSIZE WHIRLPOOL TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER*HOME FEELS EXTREMELY LARGE AND ACCOMMODATING*NICE PRIVATE REAR DECK IS PERFECT FOR RELAXING AND ENTERTAINING*HOME IS LOCATED ON APPROX 1/2 ACRE WITH A VERY LARGE BACK YARD*QUIET AND PEACEFUL LOCATION BUT STILL SUPER CONVENIENT TO CARTERSVILLE AND CANTON*