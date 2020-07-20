All apartments in Bartow County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Cherokee Drive

12 Cherokee Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12 Cherokee Dr, Bartow County, GA 30184

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SPOTLESS HOME*OWNER MAINTAINS HOME IN IMMACULATE CONDITION*READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN ON JANUARY 15*SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE HAS A LARGE BATH WITH AN OVERSIZE WHIRLPOOL TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER*HOME FEELS EXTREMELY LARGE AND ACCOMMODATING*NICE PRIVATE REAR DECK IS PERFECT FOR RELAXING AND ENTERTAINING*HOME IS LOCATED ON APPROX 1/2 ACRE WITH A VERY LARGE BACK YARD*QUIET AND PEACEFUL LOCATION BUT STILL SUPER CONVENIENT TO CARTERSVILLE AND CANTON*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Cherokee Drive have any available units?
12 Cherokee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 12 Cherokee Drive have?
Some of 12 Cherokee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Cherokee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12 Cherokee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Cherokee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12 Cherokee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bartow County.
Does 12 Cherokee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12 Cherokee Drive offers parking.
Does 12 Cherokee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Cherokee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Cherokee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12 Cherokee Drive has a pool.
Does 12 Cherokee Drive have accessible units?
No, 12 Cherokee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Cherokee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Cherokee Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Cherokee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Cherokee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
