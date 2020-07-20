12 Cherokee Drive

SPOTLESS HOME*OWNER MAINTAINS HOME IN IMMACULATE CONDITION*READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN ON JANUARY 15*SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE HAS A LARGE BATH WITH AN OVERSIZE WHIRLPOOL TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER*HOME FEELS EXTREMELY LARGE AND ACCOMMODATING*NICE PRIVATE REAR DECK IS PERFECT FOR RELAXING AND ENTERTAINING*HOME IS LOCATED ON APPROX 1/2 ACRE WITH A VERY LARGE BACK YARD*QUIET AND PEACEFUL LOCATION BUT STILL SUPER CONVENIENT TO CARTERSVILLE AND CANTON*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
