Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

151 Apartments for rent in Avondale Estates, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wi... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
666 Stratford Green Way
666 Stratford Green Way, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1222 sqft
Stratford Green Way at Avondale Estates - This home offers two spacious bedrooms with 2 private baths and a 1/2 bath in the much sought after Avondale Estates Community of Stratford Green.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Avondale Estates
1 Unit Available
15 Dartmouth Avenue
15 Dartmouth Avenue, Avondale Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1870 sqft
Charming cottage on quiet tree-lined street close to Downtown Avondale Estates. Living room with decorative fireplace and separate dining room. Updated kitchen with white gloss cabinets, stone countertops, gas cooking, and breakfast area.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Avondale Estates
1 Unit Available
31 Sutton Place
31 Sutton Place, Avondale Estates, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1326 sqft
31 Sutton Place Available 05/01/20 Updated Condo in Great Community - Easy Access to Downtown Decatur - **Property may be available April 1, 2020**. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the ground level.
Results within 1 mile of Avondale Estates
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Scottdale
14 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Downtown Decatur
23 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,531
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Decatur Heights
97 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scottdale
1 Unit Available
599 Woodland Avenue
599 Woodland Avenue, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath home in a quiet neighborhood, recently renovated offers: Laminated flooring throughout Tile kitchen and bathroom Large front porch Central Heat and air Ceiling fans all bedrooms and living room Washer and dryer hook up Please call

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3432 Beech Dr
3432 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1565 sqft
Renovated 3bd, 2ba, ranch home 5 minutes from downtown Decatur. Original hardwood floors. Open floor plan.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Belvedere Park
1 Unit Available
2913 Santa Monica Drive
2913 Santa Monica Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1209 sqft
Welcome home to this complete renovation of a charming mid-century in Belvedere Park. Situated on a quiet street, you enter through the bright living room with a wall of windows and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Sycamore Street
1 Unit Available
215 N Candler Street
215 North Candler Street, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3085 sqft
This home is currently occupied. Tenants will be moving out in June. Contact the agent for the most up-to-date information about availability. Gorgeous newer home in City of Decatur w/charming historical detail & Decatur Design Award. 4 bed/3.

1 of 10

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3255 Bonway Dr
3255 Bonway Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1024 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home in Decatur! This home features hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, large deck. Rental Requirements: Credit of 600 min.

1 of 12

Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
3213 Beech Drive
3213 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $500 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. Renovated 3 bed 2 Bath Ranch in HOT Meadowbrook Acres. Minutes from Avondale Estates. Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Tile counters, Subway Tile backsplash. Hardwood Floors Throughout .
Results within 5 miles of Avondale Estates
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
85 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,563
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,627
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,959
1124 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
45 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,244
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1038 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with a large saltwater pool, fire pit, racquetball and shuffleboard courts. Both Glen Emerald Park and East Atlanta Village are right at your doorstep. Recently renovated with upscale interior features.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Avondale Estates, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Avondale Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

