3123 Majestic Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

In-town living in beautiful Avondale Estates with great access to I-285. 2 finished rooms in daylight basement great for playroom/office/workout rooms creates 1941 sq ft of living space with an additional 360 sq ft of fully usable storage. Large, screened in back deck overlooks professionally landscaped backyard oasis with garden bed. Hardwoods and plantation shutters throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. W/D hookup and outdoor space great for shop or storage.



Pets accepted, no aggressive breeds. Monthly pet rent $35/month and additional $500 deposit.



Resident responsible for electric, gas and water. Lawn care/landscaping, trash, recycling and pest control all included.



Under one mile from Marta Kensington Station, Avondale Lake, Avondale Park, Avondale Swim & Tennis Club.



Application fee $50.00 per applicant.

One time administration fee due at reservation - $100.00.



Home will be move-in ready on July 19, 2019. To be placed on waiting list to receive notification when home is ready to be toured, please call (678) 653-0798 or email holly@emerald.management.