Last updated May 21 2019 at 4:14 PM

3123 Majestic Circle

3123 Majestic Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3123 Majestic Circle, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Avondale Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
In-town living in beautiful Avondale Estates with great access to I-285. 2 finished rooms in daylight basement great for playroom/office/workout rooms creates 1941 sq ft of living space with an additional 360 sq ft of fully usable storage. Large, screened in back deck overlooks professionally landscaped backyard oasis with garden bed. Hardwoods and plantation shutters throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. W/D hookup and outdoor space great for shop or storage.

Pets accepted, no aggressive breeds. Monthly pet rent $35/month and additional $500 deposit.

Resident responsible for electric, gas and water. Lawn care/landscaping, trash, recycling and pest control all included.

Under one mile from Marta Kensington Station, Avondale Lake, Avondale Park, Avondale Swim & Tennis Club.

Application fee $50.00 per applicant.
One time administration fee due at reservation - $100.00.

Home will be move-in ready on July 19, 2019. To be placed on waiting list to receive notification when home is ready to be toured, please call (678) 653-0798 or email holly@emerald.management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Majestic Circle have any available units?
3123 Majestic Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale Estates, GA.
What amenities does 3123 Majestic Circle have?
Some of 3123 Majestic Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 Majestic Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Majestic Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Majestic Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3123 Majestic Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3123 Majestic Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3123 Majestic Circle offers parking.
Does 3123 Majestic Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Majestic Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Majestic Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3123 Majestic Circle has a pool.
Does 3123 Majestic Circle have accessible units?
No, 3123 Majestic Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Majestic Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 Majestic Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3123 Majestic Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3123 Majestic Circle has units with air conditioning.
