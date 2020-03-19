All apartments in Avondale Estates
Find more places like 3109 Majestic Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale Estates, GA
/
3109 Majestic Circle
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

3109 Majestic Circle

3109 Majestic Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale Estates
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3109 Majestic Circle, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Avondale Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Dramatic traditional ranch on beautiful lot. Front door opens to a great room with soaring ceiling, fixed transoms, considerable track lighting and double-sided fireplace. Kitchen features grey/green cabinets, granite tops, gas cooking with industrial looking vent, island, and built-in microwave. Master bedroom has 2 closets, master bath with shower only. Terrace level has wonderful recreational room/play area/4th bedroom possible with built-in cabinet and finished concrete floor. Laundry room w/storage. Fenced back yard, patio, well landscaped. Longer lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Majestic Circle have any available units?
3109 Majestic Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale Estates, GA.
What amenities does 3109 Majestic Circle have?
Some of 3109 Majestic Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Majestic Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Majestic Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Majestic Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Majestic Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale Estates.
Does 3109 Majestic Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Majestic Circle offers parking.
Does 3109 Majestic Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Majestic Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Majestic Circle have a pool?
No, 3109 Majestic Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Majestic Circle have accessible units?
No, 3109 Majestic Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Majestic Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 Majestic Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3109 Majestic Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3109 Majestic Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Avondale Estates 2 BedroomsAvondale Estates 3 Bedrooms
Avondale Estates Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAvondale Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Estates Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College