3109 Majestic Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Dramatic traditional ranch on beautiful lot. Front door opens to a great room with soaring ceiling, fixed transoms, considerable track lighting and double-sided fireplace. Kitchen features grey/green cabinets, granite tops, gas cooking with industrial looking vent, island, and built-in microwave. Master bedroom has 2 closets, master bath with shower only. Terrace level has wonderful recreational room/play area/4th bedroom possible with built-in cabinet and finished concrete floor. Laundry room w/storage. Fenced back yard, patio, well landscaped. Longer lease available.