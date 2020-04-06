All apartments in Avondale Estates
Location

31 Sutton Place, Avondale Estates, GA 30002
Avondale Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 31 Sutton Place · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
31 Sutton Place Available 05/01/20 Updated Condo in Great Community - Easy Access to Downtown Decatur - **Property may be available April 1, 2020**. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on the ground level. The kitchen has granite counters and view to the living room. The living room has a fireplace and access to the large screened porch and rear garden area. Easy access to downtown Decatur, CDC, Emory & the interstates. To schedule a showing, call Ralph at 404.634.7353. Apply online at www.BerryATL.com. The non-refundable application fee is $75 per adult and everyone 18 years and older must submit an application and pay the fee. The annual administration fee is $80. The non-refundable pet deposit is $250 per pet (no aggressive breed dogs are permitted). PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE IF YOU HAVE PETS BEFORE APPLYING AND ALSO TO ENSURE THAT THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE, AS ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE STRICTLY NON-REFUNDABLE.

(RLNE4601221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Sutton Place have any available units?
31 Sutton Place has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Sutton Place have?
Some of 31 Sutton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Sutton Place currently offering any rent specials?
31 Sutton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Sutton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Sutton Place is pet friendly.
Does 31 Sutton Place offer parking?
No, 31 Sutton Place does not offer parking.
Does 31 Sutton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Sutton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Sutton Place have a pool?
Yes, 31 Sutton Place has a pool.
Does 31 Sutton Place have accessible units?
No, 31 Sutton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Sutton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Sutton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Sutton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Sutton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
